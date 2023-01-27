National Mango Board Seeks Nominees

Orlando, Fla. – Beginning today, the National Mango Board is seeking nominations for seven (7) open board member positions, Six (6) positions will be to fill out the term 2024-2026. One (1) First Handler position will start their term immediately and serve until December 31st, 2024. The board’s mission is to increase awareness and consumption of fresh mangos in the United States and to inspire and educate consumers about the culture, flavor and nutrition of the world’s most versatile superfruit – the mango – while bringing the industry together.Mango industry members are encouraged to complete a nomination application for the following available seats, with a final deadline to submit by February 24, 2023.

Two (2) Foreign Producers

Three (3) District II Importers

One (1) First Handler

One (1) Domestic Producer

The National Mango Board consists of 18 total members in the fresh mango industry including importers, domestic producers, foreign producers and a first handler. Board members, who are appointed to a three-year term, work closely with the staff at the National Mango Board to carry out Marketing, Research and Industry Relations programs to benefit the mango industry.

Applications are available at www.Mango.org/Nominations or by contacting the National Mango Board Executive Director, Manuel Michel at mmichel@mango.org or Operations Manager, Gabriela Rocha at grocha@mango.org. Final decisions on all board member appointments are made by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

USDA and the National Mango Board seeks diversity in the unique mango community of growers, importers, shippers, distributors, marketers, partners and more. In October 2021, the National Mango Board unveiled a brand refresh designed to elevate mango’s superfruit benefits and reach a more diverse audience. The National Mango Board encourages industry members without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, protected genetic information, or reprisal.

About the National Mango Board



The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily value of vitamin C, 15% of daily value of folate, 15% of daily value of copper, 8% of daily value of vitamin A, 8% of daily value of vitamin B6, 7% of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at www.mango.org.