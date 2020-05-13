Natural Delights Announces May Game Night Sweepstakes

YUMA, AZ. – This promotion sets out to encourage households to plan a game night with family and friends. There is also a unique feature which allows participants to connect virtually. Natural Delights will be providing recipe and game night inspirations throughout the month of May. Running now through May 29, there will be two grand prize winners and two friends of their choice will receive a Group Game Pack valued at $100 and two boxes of Natural Delights Medjool dates.

“We wanted to highlight the versatility of Medjool dates and ways in which Medjool dates can be utilized to liven up a game night spread,” said David Baxter, Brand Manager for Natural Delights. “With this promotion, we want to engage consumers in a fun way and give them new ideas during this period where we’re all spending more time at home.”

Participants may enter the sweepstakes HERE. If you are interested in learning more about Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com and connect on social media via Instagram @ndmedjooldates and Facebook @NDmedjooldates.

