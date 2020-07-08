Natural Delights Announces Outdoor Adventure Giveaway

YUMA, AZ. – Throughout the month of July, Natural Delights will highlight a different national park along with quick facts and popular activities and tasty snacks to enjoy while visiting. Running now through July 31, there will be a grand prize winner that will receive a Family Adventure Pack with prizes valued at over $500, and two secondary prize winners that will receive prizes valued at $150.

“Outdoor adventure seekers are also Medjool date enthusiasts so the promotion is a natural fit! We feel it is important as a brand to lean into shoppers’ current life realities, especially during the summer months when families tend to go on vacation and explore our national parks,” said David Baxter, Brand Manager for Natural Delights. “Nurturing Natural Delights’ current online communities and connecting with new people on social media while we partner with like-minded influencers, we intend to delight this group of consumers with a fun promotion, a chance to win something of value to them and food inspiration as a bonus!”

Participants may enter the sweepstakes HERE. If you are interested in learning more about Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com and connect on social media via Instagram @ndmedjooldates and Facebook @NDmedjooldates.

# # #

ABOUT NATURAL DELIGHTS

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the top selling Medjool date brand in the country, originated in Bard Valley, stretching from southeastern California, through southwest Arizona and into northern Mexico. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and harvest practices. Each farm is subject to the same stringent certification processes to ensure that every Natural Delights® Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. Medjool dates are a good source of fiber, they contain no added sugar, are high in antioxidants and contain important vitamins and minerals, including Potassium, Copper, Magnesium, Vitamin B6, Niacin, Calcium and Iron. Natural Delights carries the following Medjool Date products: Whole, Pitted, Organic, Chopped; and Medjool Date Rolls in the following flavors: Coconut, Almond, and Cacao with Pecans.