Natural Delights Begins Harvest For Promising Category Year

YUMA, AZ — Just in time for the annual Medjool date harvest, Bard Valley Natural Delights® shares Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) data showing a promising year for the category, and even more so for the Natural Delights brand.

According to IRI data pulled on June 27, 2021, the total Medjool date category is up 5.7% year over year (YOY). Bard Valley Natural Delights growth is up 6.4%, outpacing competitors and driving overall category growth.

Some key insights from this data also show that fixed weight packaged products are up 7.5% YOY, a trend that has been accelerated with the rising concerns with bulk products during COVID. The brand expects that shoppers will continue to prefer more packaged products in the 2021-22 year.

“We are committed to driving the Medjool date category forward through strategic sales and marketing efforts, and this data is a testament to that,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “In a year that could have been detrimental to the category because of COVID, we’ve seen our marketing efforts not only drive dollar growth, but also significant consumer engagement on all of our online platforms.”

Additionally, organic product growth is up a staggering 14.5%. Bard Valley Natural Delights organic product growth is up 15% which, much like overall category growth, shows that the brand is leading organic category growth as well. Bard Valley Natural Delights continues to invest in organic products by converting many of their groves to USDA Certified Organic and broadening product lines to include both conventional and organic varieties.

“We’ve been meeting the needs of organic shoppers for several years now, so this data is encouraging as we continue to expand our product lines to include organic options,” added Baxter.

Natural Delights is currently in the middle of their harvest season through September, expecting excellent crop quality and yields. As part of the brand’s commitment to educating and engaging with shoppers about where their Medjool dates come from and what it takes to grow the product, resources like this harvest video and a Raised on Sunshine Sweepstakes in September will give people an inside look at how the world’s finest Medjool dates get from the groves to their grocery stores.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.