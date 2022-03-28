Natural Delights Boasts RD Network and New Health Resources

YUMA, AZ – National Nutrition Month may only last 31 days, but the collaborative efforts between Natural Delights and registered dietitians are consistent and ongoing to bring Medjool dates to the forefront of shoppers’ minds.

In the last year, Natural Delights has added 500,000 new consumers to the brand thanks to its extensive marketing efforts1. As part of these efforts, the brand has significantly expanded its registered dietitian program to reach people where they most actively seek information regarding their health.

“Growing the category has been a priority for the brand and our growers since day one, so partnering with experts and influencers in the health and wellness space is a strategic part of our ongoing marketing efforts,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “Whether they are sampling our products in-store or at their local hospitals, or sharing online and via television segments, we are extremely grateful that they use their trusted voices to help us grow the brand, and ultimately household penetration.”

This year, Natural Delights created several new downloadable resources on the most requested topics of gut health, pregnancy health, diabetic health, and more. Registered dietitians with expertise in each area authored these resources and produced corresponding video content to be shared on social media and the brand’s growing YouTube page.

Additionally, Natural Delights works closely with media and influencer dietitians to reach the masses with relevant content to help people make healthier choices throughout the year. Most recently, the brand partnered with Carissa Galloway and Amy Goodson to talk about National Nutrition Month and why Natural Delights products are the perfect healthy (and tasty) addition to snacks and meals.

“Natural Delights is a dream brand to work with as a registered dietitian because their product is so widely available and I trust the quality since I’ve been eating them for years,” said Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD. “Most people don’t realize that Medjool dates are a whole fresh fruit and that they boast of so many nutritional benefits. I love that Natural Delights partners with registered dietitians to help set the record straight about this naturally sweet, wholesome (and, might I add, delicious) fruit.”

For more information about Natural Delights, including to download the newest health & wellness resources, visit naturaldelights.com. For sales, please contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com or (949) 226-9971.

1IRI penetration data w/e 12/26/21

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.