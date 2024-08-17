Natural Delights Celebrates Internal Promotions as Company Continues to Expand

YUMA, Ariz. – Natural Delights® is proud to announce the promotion of three dedicated team members as the company continues to experience year-over-year growth. These internal advancements reflect the brand’s commitment to developing its talent in tandem with expanding its reach and impact in the date market.

Bridgette Weber has been promoted to Sales & Marketing Manager. Bridgette’s leadership in the company’s data program has positioned her perfectly to manage key customer relationships directly within the Southeast region, where she resides. Her ongoing participation in the SEPC Next Generation Leadership Academy also underscores her dedication to both personal and professional development within the industry.

Liam Slavin has advanced to Senior Business Development Manager. In his new role, Liam will continue to spearhead special projects for the sales team while also taking on the responsibility of training new team members. His commitment to leadership is further demonstrated by his involvement in this year’s IFPA Leadership Class.

Carrie Davis has expanded her role to support broader finance functions within the company as Assistant Controller. Her new responsibilities will allow her to contribute to the financial health and growth of Natural Delights in more impactful ways.

“As Natural Delights continues to grow, so does our team,” said David Baxter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are thrilled to recognize Bridgette, Liam, and Carrie for their outstanding contributions and look forward to their continued success as they take on these new roles. Their promotions are a testament to the opportunities within Natural Delights for personal and professional growth as we work together to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

These promotions come at a time of exciting developments for Natural Delights as the brand continues to drive the category with innovative products and a strong market presence. As the company expands, so does its commitment to fostering a dynamic and supportive work environment where team members can thrive and grow alongside the business.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights ®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.