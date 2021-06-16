Natural Delights Helps Consumers Snack Smarter This Summer

YUMA, AZ — Bard Valley Natural Delights® partnered with California Walnuts and Registered Dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth to encourage people to “snack smarter” this summer. Their joint satellite media tour took place on June 8 and reached 12 million consumers across the country with more than 1,000 television and radio placements.

Largeman-Roth is one of the most popular media dietitians, appearing regularly on the Today Show, Good Morning America, The Dr. Oz Show, and dozens more. She is also the New York Times Best Selling Author of The CarbLovers Cookbook and most recent release of Smoothies & Juices: 100+ Delicious Recipes For Optimal Wellness. During this media tour, Largeman-Roth encouraged viewers to pair healthy fats like the ones in California Walnuts with wholesome Natural Delights Medjool Dates which provide natural sweetness and the added benefit of fiber and potassium.

“You can take them [Medjool dates] in the beach bag or in a backpack – they are wonderful for hiking too,” said Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN. “Remember, the best way to curb hunger is by eating! Have your regular three meals a day, but plan your snacks out and don’t forget your fiber which helps you feel fuller longer.”

Natural Delights is focusing on educating consumers this summer on healthy snacking tips, including how to pair healthy fats and proteins with Medjool dates for an energizing and satisfying snack combination. Utilizing expert dietitians, the brand has created helpful resources on its website in addition to national media campaigns like the one this month.

“Partnering with Frances was an easy decision since she’s a huge fan of Medjool dates and already advocates for healthy snacking on her platforms,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “This was also a natural extension of the summer partnership we already have with California Walnuts at retail and with our Snacking in the Sun sweepstakes that launches next month.”

As the most popular Medjool date brand in the country, Natural Delights continues to create opportunities to educate and engage consumers, ultimately driving increased household penetration and repeat purchases.

For more information about Bard Valley Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com or (949) 226-9971.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.

About Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, is a New York Times best selling author and nationally recognized health expert. Frances was the Food and Nutrition Director at Health magazine for nearly eight years. She writes and develops recipes for Parents, BabyCenter, Today.com, Cooking Light magazine and other publications. Frances is a frequent guest on national TV, including the Today Show, Good Morning America, Access Hollywood Live, CNN, The Rachael Ray Show, and The Dr. Oz Show. She has also lent her expertise as a judge for Food Network Challenge and The James Beard Awards. Frances is the author of Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom’s Healthy Eating Guide and co-author of the bestselling The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook. Her latest cookbook is Eating In Color: Delicious, Healthy Recipes for You and Your Family.

About The California Walnut Board

The California Walnut Board (CWB) was established in 1948 to represent the walnut growers and handlers of California. The CWB is funded by mandatory assessments of the handlers. The CWB is governed by a Federal Walnut Marketing Order. The CWB promotes usage of walnuts in the United States through publicity and educational programs. The CWB also provides funding for walnut production, food safety and post-harvest research.