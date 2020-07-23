Natural Delights Hires Julie Lutz-Lenosky as Regional Sales Manager, Southeast United States

YUMA, AZ. – Effective July 14th, Julie Lutz-Lenosky entered the role of Regional Sales Manager, Southeast United States for Bard Valley Date Growers (BVDG). In this role, Lutz-Lenosky will oversee and manage sales in the United States Southeast region. Lutz-Lenosky brings 30 plus years of experience and accomplishments in the consumer packaged goods industry. Her previous experience includes Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Diamond Foods, LLC and National Account Executive (Post Consumer Brands) at Malt-O-Meal/Post Consumer Products.

“We’re thrilled to bring Julie on to support our growing sales team,” said Neil Merritt, Director of North American sales for Natural Delights. “We will rely on Julie to help drive sales in the Southeast region with both existing as well as new customers in the coming years”.

ABOUT NATURAL DELIGHTS

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the top selling Medjool date brand in the country, originated in Bard Valley, stretching from southeastern California, through southwest Arizona and into northern Mexico. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and harvest practices. Each farm is subject to the same stringent certification processes to ensure that every Natural Delights® Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. Medjool dates are a good source of fiber, they contain no added sugar, are high in antioxidants and contain important vitamins and minerals, including Potassium, Copper, Magnesium, Vitamin B6, Niacin, Calcium and Iron. Natural Delights carries the following Medjool Date products: Whole, Pitted, Organic, Chopped; and Medjool Date Rolls in the following flavors: Coconut, Almond, and Cacao with Pecans.