Natural Delights Hosts Annual Sales & Media Harvest Tours

Yuma, Ariz. – Bard Valley Natural Delights hosted its annual harvest tour in September, bringing key retailer representatives from around the world, followed by journalists and registered dietitians, to experience Medjool date harvest in Bard Valley first-hand.

Guests on the tour have the opportunity to hand-harvest dates directly from the palm trees which are 20+ feet tall. Following their time in the groves, everyone toured both Datepac locations, the brand’s state-of-the-art sorting and packing facilities. During their time at Datepac, guests were tasked to hand-sort dates based on ripeness level. The overwhelming sentiment was awe at the precision and speed at which Datepac employees have been trained. One might call it a real life “I Love Lucy” moment, which leaves a lasting impression each year.

The tour culminated with guests enjoying a Medjool date-inspired meal by local renowned chef Alex Trujillo under the stars amidst the date groves. Attendees got to enjoy a Tamarindo Date Margarita, Plant-based “Bacon” Wrapped Date appetizer, Sweet Date Tamale with Chipotle Crema, Beet Salad with Date Balsamic, and many other delicious Medjool date dishes.

“Part of our strategic marketing efforts include deepening our relationships with buyers and influencers to show first-hand what sets Natural Delights apart as a brand,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “There are so many things people don’t realize about Medjool dates, so getting our partners up into the palms to pick the fruit and watch the process all the way to packaging helps equip them to educate consumers and continue to drive the category.”

“One of our favorite experiential events to throw each year is Natural Delights’ Medjool Date Harvest Tour,” added Beth Keeton, founder & CEO of Elephant House PR. “There is an immediate empathy and respect built between the growers and our guests when they see behind the curtain at what it truly takes – the time and skill, especially – to put Natural Delights products on the shelves.”

Influencers and media attendees on the second leg of the tour shared more than 150 Instagram stories and posts and earned the brand 7.5 million impressions from social content during the two-day event. The tour also brought in significant interest from other media and influencers for next year’s event based on the content shared by attendees this year.

“Caring, responsible, and tenacious are the words I would use to describe the men and women who work to make Natural Delights the company it is,” said Kimberley Rose-Francis, RDN, CDCES, CNSC, LD. “Learning about the specific growing conditions, Datepac, and the precision that goes into the quality and food safety standards has forever changed my perspective. Medjool dates aren’t just plump, delicious fruits; they are a labor of love.”

For retailers interested in attending next year’s Harvest Tour, please contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com.

To keep up with harvest and Natural Delights’ quarterly sales updates, sign up for The Regular newsletter here. For more information about Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com or (949) 226-9971.

# # #

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.