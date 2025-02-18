Natural Delights Looks to 2025 for Major Growth with New Business Development Manager and Trends-Driven Marketing

YUMA, Ariz. – The Natural Delights® team is thriving following a record-breaking 2024 holiday sales season and is set to leverage the significant growth expected in 2025. The brand is already seeing early indications of consumer preferences for indulgent, yet convenient health foods, which are driving the continued expansion of the Medjool date category.

As the company looks to build on its momentum, it is also strengthening its leadership with the addition of Sarah Duvall as the new Business Development Manager overseeing the South Central region. With 19 years of industry experience and a deep expertise in merchandising, Sarah’s role will be crucial in supporting Natural Delights’ ongoing growth in this key market. Her extensive background in business development will allow the brand to respond to evolving consumer demands while providing exceptional service to retail partners.

“Sarah brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help us further grow our presence in the South Central region,” said David Baxter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Natural Delights. “Her proven track record in sales and merchandising will be invaluable as we continue to meet consumer demand for healthy snacks.”

Sarah’s arrival aligns with the company’s efforts to stay ahead of market trends, including a rise in consumer interest for organic Medjool dates, which are gaining traction as a nutrient-dense snack that supports long-term wellness. Organic date sales are growing at more than twice the rate of conventional dates, with year-over-year increases of +26%, according to Circana data (52 weeks, ending 12/29/24). Natural Delights remains at the forefront of this growth, offering high-quality, organic dates that meet the ever-increasing demand for clean functional foods.

Natural Delights has stayed ahead of evolving taste trends with products like Mini Medjools and Medjool Date Strips with Tajín, crafted to cater to the growing demand for healthy indulgence and global flavor experiences. As more households embrace dates as a staple in their diets, Natural Delights remains a leader in the industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the brand is dedicated to expanding the date category by meeting the increasing demand for gut-healthy, functional, and indulgent products. With Sarah Duvall’s leadership and the support of an expanded team, Natural Delights is strategically positioned to drive growth in the Medjool date category and continue providing exceptional value to its retail partners.

To place a pallet or merchandising display order, or learn more about Natural Delights’ product offerings, email Alan Asbury at alan.asbury@bvdg.com.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.