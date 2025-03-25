Natural Delights Promotes Key Leaders to Accelerate Marketing and Global Expansion

YUMA, Ariz. – Natural Delights® is proud to announce the promotion of Natalia Dentoni to Senior Brand Manager, alongside expanded roles for Shayna Telesmanic, Mauro Santelli, and Bridgette Weber. These leadership advancements reflect the company’s focus on strengthening its team and driving growth in key markets.

Natalia Dentoni, who joined Natural Delights in 2021 as Digital Marketing Manager, has played a key role in driving the company’s recent marketing success. In her new role as Senior Brand Manager, Natalia will oversee a broad range of consumer-facing content, including email campaigns, social media, and the company’s website. She will also continue to manage retail and shopper marketing on platforms such as Amazon and Instacart, focusing on increasing customer engagement and driving sales.

“Natalia has demonstrated incredible leadership and creativity in managing our marketing program,” said David Baxter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Natural Delights. “Her ability to adapt and strengthen our brand’s presence has been invaluable. We’re excited to see her continue to elevate our marketing strategy in this expanded role.”

Bridgette Weber, who began her career with Natural Delights as Trade Marketing Manager, will transition into a full-time Business Development Manager role. Over the years, Bridgette has successfully managed B2B advertising, trade shows, and sales support, while also growing the company’s Amazon account and strengthening retail relationships in the Midwest. In her new position, she will focus on supporting retail partners and driving growth in the Southeast region, where she now resides.

Shayna Telesmanic, Director of International Sales, will expand her focus to lead West Coast sales, including the Costco global account. Shayna has traveled to 18 countries over the past three years, representing the company in both established and emerging markets. Her deep understanding of global markets and cultural preferences around dates will be instrumental as she strengthens the company’s presence on the West Coast and with Costco’s international operations.

Mauro Santelli, who has been with Natural Delights for four years leading growth in Canada and the North American foodservice channel, will now oversee the Middle East market. Mauro’s leadership has been pivotal in driving sales and building strategic partnerships in North America. His experience will be key as Natural Delights expands into the Middle East, a region with strong demand for high-quality dates.

“These promotions reflect the strength of our team and the exciting opportunities ahead,” added Baxter. “As we continue to grow globally, the leadership and expertise of Bridgette, Shayna, and Mauro, alongside our sales team will help us drive positive business results and strengthen our relationships with retail and foodservice partners.”

As Natural Delights expands into new markets, the company remains committed to fostering a dynamic work environment where team members can develop their skills and take on new challenges.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.