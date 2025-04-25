Natural Delights Shines This Ramadan with Record Sales and Powerful Marketing Collaborations

YUMA, Ariz. – Following a proactive merchandising push ahead of Ramadan, Natural Delights® is celebrating unprecedented success in this year’s sales season, showcasing the impact of culturally relevant marketing and well-executed themed retail displays.

According to Circana data through March 23, 2025—which captures the peak Ramadan shopping window—total category sales reached $21.8 million, a 32 percent increase year-over-year. Volume also rose by 29 percent, totaling 3.53 million pounds. Compared to non-Ramadan weeks, the category experienced a 56 percent lift in sales and a 65 percent lift in volume. Natural Delights outperformed the category with a 75 percent lift in sales and a 93 percent lift in volume, nearly doubling its usual weekly movement.

Market share gains reflect this momentum, with the brand increasing its typical 41 percent share to 48 percent during Ramadan—a seven-point increase. Household penetration for the date category also grew to 11.2 percent, a 1.6-point increase from the previous year, indicating broader consumer engagement. Notably, Asian households were a key driver of this category growth, with penetration reaching 17.9 percent, which is 6.7 points higher than the U.S. average.

Retailer performance further validated the season’s strength. One major retailer sold 70,000 pounds of dates in a single day. Globally, Natural Delights moved 5.2 million pounds during the Ramadan season—representing 13 percent of its annual volume in just one month.

Marketing and public relations efforts took center stage, sparking massive buzz and shopper engagement. The brand’s Ramadan Media Mailer brought in over 15.5 million organic impressions and sparked 20 prominent influencer posts. Ramadan, in conjunction with Medjool Date Day and National Nutrition Month earned the brand a whopping 523 earned social media posts and over 203 million impressions.

“Thoughtful merchandising and authentic connection with shoppers is proving to be an effective strategy, given this year’s sales results,” said David Baxter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Natural Delights. “Ramadan is a time of deep tradition and community, and our goal is to honor that while helping retailers meet growing demand. ”

With festive merchandising ideas, bulk boxes, pallet display opportunities, and partnerships with Muslim creators and other brands like California Walnuts, Natural Delights is dedicated to enhancing the Ramadan shopping experience for both retailers and consumers.

