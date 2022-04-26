Natural Delights Wins Healthy Food Award

Yuma, Ariz. – Natural Delights is proud to announce that its Coconut Mini Medjools are one of this year’s Prevention Magazine Healthy Food Award winners.

The Prevention team’s process for choosing winning food items included reading hundreds of nutrition labels and tearing into over 300 packages with this specific set of nutritional criteria:

Made with real, recognizable ingredients

No trans fats or hydrogenated oils

Made with minimal amounts of sodium and added sugar

At the end of taste testing, the editors determined 48 winners that they deemed deserving of a place in kitchens nationwide, including Natural Delights Mini Medjools.

“Our strategic partner, Elephant House PR, has done an exceptional job getting our core and new products in the hands of national media outlets to continue to drive demand for Natural Delights across the country,” said David Baxter, Director of Marketing for Natural Delights. “We’re glad to see that major publications like Prevention are in agreement that Mini Medjools are not only a healthy snack option, but one that tastes great and deserves a spot in people’s pantry.”

“Natural Delights has been a trusted brand for decades, so influencers and media have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on new products like Mini Medjools and those coming down the pipeline,” added Beth Keeton, Founder & CEO of Elephant House PR. “This is just one of many food and snack awards we anticipate for Natural Delights this year thanks to the quality ingredients and flavor profiles available with Mini Medjools.”

To grow Medjool date sales, the brand recommends that retailers prominently showcase Mini Medjools in a display bin in the produce section or on an endcap with other healthy snacks. Retail displays can be ordered on the brand’s Trade Resources page on the website.

For more information about Natural Delights,, visit naturaldelights.com. To order the brand’s award-winning Mini Medjools or other products, please contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com or (949) 226-9971.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.