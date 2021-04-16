Nature Fresh Farms Announces Expansion of Strawberry Acreage

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms is moving forward in expanding their commodities into the Berry category with more acreage dedicated to a Strawberry program.

With help from their longstanding growing partner Cielo Vista, the greenhouse grower will be expanding their Strawberry farm from one to sixteen acres, planned to be completed this fall.

“Partnering with Cielo Vista for our Strawberry program was an easy decision. We are very fortunate to have such a successful partnership with them,” shared Niels Klapwijk, Director of Procurement. “We have been extremely happy with the quality and flavor we’ve been able to grow, which is why we are expanding the program.”

In addition to focusing on growing their core commodities of Tomatoes, Peppers, and Cucumbers, Nature Fresh Farms has partnered with Cielo Vista to gain expertise in growing Berries to further their program while innovating the Canadian greenhouse sector and assisting in driving fresh consumption of Ontario grown Strawberries. Although there are some seasonal challenges with field supply, Nature Fresh Farms was amazed at the interest and demand they had once presenting greenhouse-grown samples to their partners.

“Our retail and foodservice partners have expressed challenges within the berry category. However, every challenge presents an opportunity for us and greenhouse supply,” said Matt Quiring, Director of Sales. “After two years of trial and development, we are thrilled to add Strawberries to our list of commodities and presents us with more opportunities for new categories as shoppers demands continue to evolve.”

With Strawberries being one of the top fruit imports in Canada, the expansion would help reduce food miles through increased local production, shortening transportation routes, and offering superior quality product. This is an opportunity to drive this rapidly expanding category by delivering consistently flavorful, high-quality Berries to North American markets that were previously out of reach due to lengthy food mile barriers.

“Our objective is to enrich consumer lives by providing sustainably grown fresh local produce like our greenhouse-grown Strawberries,” shared Vice President John Ketler. “With the success of this commodity, we see the potential progression of the Strawberry program while opening new opportunities for future Berry varietals.” Nature Fresh Farms team continues to focus on research and development, discovering new products and opportunities that support their commitment to sustainability while delivering quality produce to customers throughout the year. Their main objective of all their trial programs, including their Strawberry program, is to learn how to grow more consistent and flavorful product.

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.