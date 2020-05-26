Nature Fresh Farms is Working with BMO to Make Banking Accessible for Employees

Leamington, ON – To make banking more accessible for its employees, Nature Fresh Farms is working with BMO to bring them on-site access to an ATM to access cash or to complete simple, every day banking transactions.

With current social distancing and business restrictions still in place, individuals are primarily leaving their residences for essential errands only. Nature Fresh Farms collaboration with BMO allows employees access to an on-site ATM at their farm location helping to reduce or eliminate employees’ essential trips to the bank. The new ATM has been very well received, with employees happy to have a more convenient means of completing financial transactions.

“Throughout this pandemic we have been looking for ways to make things more convenient for our workers – to give them the option to avoid travel to town for necessities,” shared Vice President, John Ketler. “This has included bringing vendors on-site, some of whom, due to the rapid onset of restrictions, are not set up for debit transactions. We are providing a means for our employees to support these vendors.”

The installation of an ATM is just one of many measures taken by the company to make essential services more accessible to their employees and minimize any additional risks from off-site traveling. In addition, they have made groceries and prepared food easily accessible by bringing approved vendors on-site and allowing representatives from financial institutions to come to the facilities to help workers complete money transfers home.

“Agriculture is a vital part of the Canadian economy, and part of our purpose as an organization is to drive positive change,” said Roy Dias, Head, Specialized Industries, BMO Bank of Montreal. “We saw an opportunity to help Nature Fresh Farms bring everyday banking services to their team members – helping both their employees and the community. We will always look for ways to help, as we navigate this environment together.”

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.