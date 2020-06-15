Nature Fresh Farms Pushes the Virtual Limits at this Year’s United Fresh

Leamington, ON – On June 18th Nature Fresh Farms takes United Fresh Virtual tradeshow to new heights by conducting a virtual taste testing, making the most of this digital event.

This year’s United Fresh event tradeshow will be taking place under very different circumstances. Given the current Covid-19 challenges, United Fresh Live tradeshow has gone virtual with a free opportunity for attendees to make connections with industry leaders. Nature Fresh Farms is welcoming this new reality and doing their best to leverage this opportunity by making the most of this trade show.

This new experience is a unique alternative to an in-person event, in which participants will be able to attend the show and network without having to leave their homes and workplaces. Similar to a conventional tradeshow, the virtual expo hall will allow attendees and exhibitors to explore new innovations, take part in sessions, and make various connections to grow sales and increase profitability.

“When we heard United Fresh was going to take its show online, we were intrigued at the idea,” shared Ray Wowryk, Director of Business and Development. “‘We talked about how there are so many experiences that can’t be duplicated – but decided to challenge ourselves and figure out how to make the best of this new reality.”

Sampling product has always been a favorite at these events, with attendee’s looking forward to tasting and experiencing a new product. The Nature Fresh Farms team acknowledged this important component and found a way to incorporate this experience into their virtual booth. Embracing the digital theme with a new kind of product sampling, on Thursday, June 18th, they will be streaming their very first virtual tasting of their Red Cherry on-the-Vine Tomatoes. Featuring a group of panelists, they have organized a trial where participants will engage in a live sampling and share their flavor experience with the attendees through the webinar. Those that engage in the virtual sampling during the webinar will be entered for a chance win a Nature Fresh Farms branded Sonosphear wireless speaker.

“The virtual sampling is a great opportunity to showcase our Red Cherry on-theVine,” shared Matt Quiring, Director of Sales. “Product sampling and the energetic atmosphere are some of the elements of a live show that help to create a memorable experience. We hope to bring a bit of that kind of energy to this tradeshow through this virtual sampling.”

Along with the virtual sampling, Nature Fresh Farms will have an array of resources available for virtual visitors at their booth including product information, company updates, and a live chat platform with their sales team. Be sure to visit their booth at this year’s United Fresh Live!

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.