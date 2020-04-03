Nature Fresh Farms Sales Welcomes New Team Member to Sales Staff

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms Sales expands its team, welcoming Retail Sales Account Manager, Zanelle Hough to their sales department.

Zanelle Hough began her career 14 years ago in Logistics working for a South African exporter. Wanting to gain more experience in sales, she shifted to the Walmart Global Procurement team as a Logistics and Procurement specialist sourcing South African product for the various Walmart and Sam’s Club retail stores in the USA and Asia. Two years later Zanelle fully transitioned to a sales role working for a South African exporter called Freshworld, an organization that specializes in direct retail programs throughout the world. In addition to the retail accounts, she has managed the Sunkist™ Global account for various customers throughout Asia and North America.

General Manager, Frank Neufeld shared his enthusiasm for the new extension to their team: “We are very pleased to welcome Zanelle to the Nature Fresh Farms Sales team. Having many years of experience in the produce industry, she will be a great asset in supporting our rapid growth and assisting our customers in the best possible way,” said Frank. “As business continues to expand it’s essential to find key individuals who will help bring Nature Fresh Farms to even greater heights.”

As Retail Sales Account Manager, Zanelle’s responsibilities will include generating sales from new and existing accounts, raising awareness of company offerings while increasing our market share, and building strong relationships with her retail partners. With Zanelle based in Leamington, ON, she will continue to help support the rest of the sales team with her invaluable experience.

“As our company continues to expand and gain market share, we are investing in the growth of our team. Adding Zanelle to the sales team provides us with a strong individual that can continue to help propel us forward,” shared Director of Sales, Matt Quiring. “Culturally, this is a great fit as well. You can see immediately when someone fits into your company’s culture and it excites me for what the future holds!”

With further developments on the horizon, Nature Fresh Farms is thrilled with the growth of the company and the new addition to the team. As business continues to expand, the company is excited to offer new opportunities for professional development.

About Nature Fresh Farms

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.