Nature Fresh Farms Welcomes Brenda Necic and Pam Cherwak to their Sales Team

Leamington, ON – The greenhouse growing company, Nature Fresh Farms, has expanded its sales team with two new hires and is excited to announce the addition of Brenda Necic and Pam Cherwak to the Nature Fresh Farms team.

Over recent years Nature Fresh Farms has grown exponentially with new facilities and expansions across North America. In addition to organizational growth, they have also had the opportunity to welcome key individuals to their Nature Fresh Farms team. The company is thrilled to welcome Brenda Necic and Pam Cherwak to their sales team. Their experience is invaluable and their ability to identify new sales opportunities and partnerships will assist the company to expand into new markets.

Joining the produce industry nearly eight years ago, Brenda is a proven leader and possesses the sales acumen that makes her exceptional at identifying new account opportunities and building strong relationships with retail clients. As Retail Sales Account Manager Brenda will be responsible for building meaningful partnerships with her retailers.

“I was provided the opportunity to join Nature Fresh Farms earlier this year and quickly discovered a team with passion, drive, and most of all respect for one another. I look forward to being a part of Nature Fresh Farms and continuing to make a positive contribution to the produce industry by being involved with various organizations that support and mentor women.”– Brenda Necic

Pam Cherwak also joined the team as Sales Account Manager bringing over 13 years of experience in produce and over a decade of experience in the foodservice sector. As a Foodservice Sales Account Manager, Pam will play a key role in growing the foodservice portion of the business, along with growing and maintaining existing accounts.

“I had heard very positive things about Nature Fresh Farms and knew in my gut before I had even started, that this is where I want to be. My first two weeks here solidified that feeling,” shared Pam. “The environment and culture here are absolutely amazing, to say the least – everyone works together as a team, takes pride in their work, is treated with respect, and are very passionate about what they do.”

Director of Sales, Matt Quiring also expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s new developments. “Nature Fresh Farms is continuing to grow at an amazing rate, and I am thrilled that both Pam and Brenda have brought their vast experience to the team,” explained Matt. “Pam has a lot of experience within the foodservice sector and will be a true asset to our entry into this arena. Brenda has a great reputation in this industry and has already proven to rise to the occasion when challenged. I am excited to watch them both thrive in our culture.”

The new hires play a strategic role in the growth and expansion of Nature Fresh Farms and further emphasizes the priority of the organization’s talent management strategy.

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.