Nature Fresh Farms Wins Presidents Choice Fresh Product of the Year Award

Leamington, ON – This year Nature Fresh Farms proudly accepted the PC Fresh Product of the Year Award for their Ontario Greenhouse Mixiany Cherry Tomatoes.

Each year the award is distributed by Loblaw Companies Limited to one of their nominees. The criteria requires the product to be unique and stand alone as first to market in Canada, additionally, it must be a commercial success, that is, it needed to have generated further sales and profit, thus having a major impact on the category for the period. The winner is determined by a ballot vote by colleagues of Loblaw Companies Ltd, with the award being presented virtually this year.

“We are honored and excited to receive this award as it truly is a testament to our team’s commitment to research and development,” said Vice President John Ketler. “Innovation is an integral part of the Nature Fresh Farms identity and thanks to our Discovery Center we are able to bring fresh flavorful product, like our Mixiany Tomatoes, to market.”

The Mixiany Cherry Tomatoes were performing very well in their research trials and were officially launched in Spring of 2020. This is a significant accomplishment for Nature Fresh Farms as the criteria for the award covered products launched between Fall 2017 to Summer 2020.

“We’d like to thank the entire LBL-PC team for their support and confidence in our product,” shared Director of Sales, Matt Quiring. “Our Mixiany Cherry Tomatoes is just one example of how our devotion to quality and flavor is reflected in our products and it is extremely rewarding to see it received so well by both Loblaws and our consumers.”

Nature Fresh Farms research team works hard at identifying these new varieties that taste exceptional and continue to look for new opportunities to offer more products to consumers. PC Greenhouse Mixiany is available in supermarkets owned and operated by Loblaw Companies Ltd and can be found in Ontario, Quebec and The East.

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.