Nature’s Path’s Annual Gardens for Good Campaign is Open for Applications!

15 organic community gardens across the US and Canada will be awarded $7,500 each

RICHMOND, BC – Applications are now being accepted for Nature’s Path Organic Foods (Nature’s Path) annual Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward campaign. Gardens for Good celebrates the meaningful work of organic community gardens across the U.S. and Canada by giving away more than $100,000 a year, supporting 15 community gardens with $7,500 each. The initiative was founded on the belief that collectively, we can create a positive social impact and fight food insecurity by supporting the organic urban gardening initiatives that are on the front lines working to provide more accessibility to fresh organic food in the communities in which they are grown.

“Nature’s Path has always been committed to universal access to organic and healthy food for all, and community gardens do so much in achieving that objective,” says Jyoti Stephens, Nature’s Path VP Mission and Strategy. “Organic community gardens increase food security, provide healthy outdoor spaces for people, provide a forum for sharing knowledge, and build community connections, all while increasing access to fresh, healthy food.”

Since 2010, Gardens for Good has donated more than $820,000, supporting 105 organic community gardens in both the U.S. and Canada, expediting Nature’s Path’s commitment of donating more than $1 million to organic community gardens by 2028. More than half of the 2023 winners of Gardens for Good are BIPOC-led organizations, and special consideration will once again be given to BIPOC-led gardens and those serving predominantly BIPOC communities.

Ten gardens in the U.S. and five gardens in Canada will be awarded grants. Winners must be a registered non-profit organization. And for the first time in the program’s history, previous winners are encouraged to apply if they received a Nature’s Path Gardens for Good grant more than five years ago (before 2019).

“We were thrilled to be recipients of the Gardens for Good grant in 2021, helping our farm grow in size and strength,” says Reatha Hardy-Jordan, President and Co-Founder of the Black Urban Farmers Association in French Camp, CA, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the heritage and legacy of African American agriculture. “The funds supported our mission of providing fresh, organic fruits, veggies, and roots with culinary ties to BIPOC food in America, and education to our community.”

“It has been so wonderful to get to know our Gardens for Good winners over the past 14 years, and to watch their gardens grow!” says Stephens. “It’s incredibly inspirational to see so many organic gardens having a positive impact on their local communities. I can’t wait to celebrate our 2024 winners!”

Eligible organic gardens can learn more about the Gardens for Good program and submit their applications through the following link until June 24th, 2024:

ABOUT NATURE’S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature’s Path Organic Foods is North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature’s Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature’s Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi’a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, Love Child Organics® and Anita’s Organic Mill®. Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.