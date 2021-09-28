NatureSweet Continues to Grow its Seasonal Product Line-Up

SAN ANTONIO, TX – NatureSweet®, the snacking tomato category leader in the fresh produce industry, launches its new Fall Medley packs and continues to expand its portfolio with great-tasting products consumers will love.

NatureSweet is introducing CONSTELLATION™ Fall Medley 10oz and 24oz packs to the line-up for tomato lovers looking to add sweetness and vibrancy to their fall snacking and mealtimes. The Fall Medley packs are a bright mix of GLORYS®, sweet-tangy orange cherry tomatoes, and TWILIGHTS®, chocolate flavor-rich tomatoes, that add a pop of color and zing to your fall-inspired dishes.

“We have a full line up of new products in the market this year, including the ready to eat To-Go line of CHERUBS and CONSTELLATION tomatoes, which consumers absolutely love,” said Lori Castillo, VP of Marketing at NatureSweet, “We owe it all to our amazing full-time Associates who nurture and grow our tomatoes with our consumers in mind.”

The Fall Medley packs are available for a limited time only at select stores. NatureSweet’s CONSTELLATION™ brand will continue to celebrate seasons with color, fun, and excitement! There are plans for Holiday Winter packs in various size offerings, so stay tuned.

Follow NatureSweet on Facebook & Instagram for more information about upcoming product launches. Also, visit naturesweet.com to learn more about NatureSweet’s story and mission to transform the lives of agricultural workers in North America.

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® is the single source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables driven by the leading

and best-tasting tomatoes brand. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 full-time Associates and is sold at major grocers, mass retailers,

club stores, and food service operators in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.