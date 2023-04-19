NatureSweet Creates Fruit and Vegetable Gardens for Schools in Mexico

SAN ANTONIO — More than 1,800 elementary and junior high school-aged children are learning firsthand about Mother Earth through an educational program that trains teachers and students about the production and consumption of food. NatureSweet® has partnered with a nonprofit, Fundación EDUCA México A.C., to help create herb, fruit, and vegetable gardens at schools near six NatureSweet facilities throughout Mexico. The program is called “Escuelas Por La Tierra” and six separate gardens have been established at schools that are near NatureSweet facilities located in San Isidro, Zapotlán, Nayarit, Tuxcacuesco, Colima, and the company’s Guadalajara office. Fast-growing seeds that attract pollinators and germinate quickly have already been planted such as amaranth, radish, lettuce, carrot, beets, cilantro, celery, pumpkin, green tomato, pea, purslane, chard, and parsley.

“What a great opportunity for our communities to learn more about agriculture and how each of us can play a role in sustainable development,” says Fernanda Suarez, Sustainability and Social Impact Director at NatureSweet. “It was a joy watching the children’s faces light up as they helped plant and water the seedlings.”

NatureSweet has provided the financial support to sustain the program which is divided into stages. Volunteers and staff from both NatureSweet and Fundación Educa México helped kick off the program by creating the gardens. During the next phase, teachers and students will learn how to care for the fruits and vegetables and maintain the gardens. The “Escuelas Por La Tierra” program is one of the many initiatives NatureSweet is committed to regarding the company’s sustainability and social responsibility efforts.

