NatureSweet Strengthens Leadership to Continue Fueling Explosive Growth

Industry veterans Dean Taylor and Josh McCallum join to drive operational excellence and business expansion



SAN ANTONIO — NatureSweet®, North America’s largest vertically integrated agriculture company and a leader in premium produce, has announced two strategic leadership appointments designed to support its accelerating growth and commitment to excellence in operations.

As NatureSweet experiences significant expansion, the company recognizes the critical need to enhance its leadership to ensure the continued success and scalability of its operations. These strategic appointments come at a pivotal time as NatureSweet accelerates efforts to meet surging consumer demand, expand its market footprint, and enhance operational efficiencies.

Dean Taylor, a seasoned agricultural strategist with over 15 years of executive leadership experience, has been named Chief of Staff. He brings a wealth of expertise in leading cross-functional teams in marketing, sales, and business development across North America.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of Chief of Staff at NatureSweet, an organization driven by flavor, innovation and an extraordinary mission to transform the lives of millions of agricultural workers,” says Taylor. “What makes this opportunity even more remarkable is the chance to work alongside an exceptional senior leadership team and a highly aligned supportive board. Their vision, dedication, and collaborative spirit foster an environment where every individual is empowered to thrive and contribute meaningfully. Joining a team of this caliber is both inspiring and humbling, and I am so fortunate to bring my passion and expertise to this outstanding organization.”

Also joining the NatureSweet leadership team is Josh McCallum, appointed Vice President of Supply Chain. Josh brings nearly two decades of experience leading procurement, food safety, and logistics operations. His extensive background highlights a proven ability to optimize supply chain networks, enhance operational efficiency, and lead sustainability initiatives withing dynamic, fast-growing organizations.

“The company’s dedication to vertical integration, premium quality, and its inspiring mission to transform the lives of agricultural workers deeply resonates with me,” says McCallum. “Combined with a strong focus on operational excellence, these values align perfectly with my passion for building high-performing, sustainable, and scalable supply chains. I’m eager to collaborate with the team and help drive strategies that deliver meaningful value to our customers and partners across the entire network.”

“We are proud to continue attracting top talent that not only supports our growth, but also helps transform the lives of agricultural workers,” said Rodolfo Spielmann, President & CEO of NatureSweet. “Dean and Josh have consistently demonstrated the ability to drive results and build strong, high-performing teams. Their decision to join NatureSweet is a testament to our success and our commitment to continue raising the bar in the industry. Dean’s strategic insight and collaborative leadership will strengthen our focus and execution, while Josh’s expertise in socially responsible sourcing and supply chain operations will be essential in driving our next phase of growth.”

These appointments underscore NatureSweet’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and delivering the highest-quality produce to consumers across North America.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the leading brand in snacking tomatoes and a trusted provider for greenhouse-grown vegetables. As the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company and greenhouse grower in North America, we operate over 1,500 acres of greenhouse space, growing premium tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers. Our team of nearly 9,000 associates ensures every product is handpicked at peak freshness, delivering exceptional quality and flavor to supermarkets across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Our mission is to transform the lives of agricultural workers in North America through a profitable business model that encourages other companies to replicate. With a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, NatureSweet has earned B Corp, Fair Trade, and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.