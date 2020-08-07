Naturipe Adds Colombia to Avocado Growing Regions

Salinas, CA – Naturipe announced today the expansion of their global footprint of avocados with their first season distributing Colombia avocados in the USA marketplace. Naturipe is a grower of premium quality avocados and supplies fresh, great tasting avocados year-round. Colombia will contribute to the supply growth of avocados worldwide and Naturipe is increasing the Colombian industry with significant growing operations.

“In Colombia, we are executing a plan to have more than 2,500 acres of avocados farms in the next three years, mainly in the area of Caldas, Quindio and Antioquia to secure nearly year-round production of avocados from Colombia,” said Andres Carvallo, Board Chairman for Naturipe Avocado Farms. “We have already planted 500 acres and have a global export business from Colombia of more than 6 million pounds. We expect our Colombian export business to grow to 45 million pounds annually in 5 years.”

“Our farms are located at various altitudes, ranging from 5,500 to 8,200 feet above sea level. This will give us a wider production window from October to March for our main harvest and from May to August for our secondary harvest,” shared Andrew Bruno, President of Naturipe Avocado Farms. “This allows us to provide our clients with quality, fresh fruit for 10 months of the year from Colombia.”

