Naturipe Announces 2021 Summer of Snacking Campaign

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms, a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious berries and value-added products, is excited to announce its inaugural “Summer of Snacking” just in time for the first official day of summer which kicked off on Sunday. Naturipe’s first “Summer of Snacking” celebration aims to highlight the benefits of healthy snacking done right as consumers enter a busy summer season after a pandemic.

Americans are snacking in record numbers, so how can consumers ensure that what they eat is both tasty and nutritious this summer?

Enter Naturipe fresh berries and Naturipe Snacks™ Bliss and Boost Bentos. Their full line of sweet, juicy and delicious strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are a delightful and refreshing summer snack. And from their snacks line, perfectly-portioned and ready-to-eat, the Bentos are individually packaged snack boxes that come in a variety of flavor combinations and are guaranteed to satisfy any tastebud – whether it is sweet, salty or both! On the sweeter side, the Bliss Bentos™ put a healthy twist on an indulgent snack with unique ingredients such as lemon coconut granola and chocolate-covered chickpeas with fresh fruit. On the savory side, with an added boost of protein, the Boost Bentos™ come with a mix of cheeses, nuts and fresh fruit.

“Naturipe Snacks are a perfect pick for ready-to-eat snacking that nourishes and satisfies with protein, fiber, vitamin C and calcium anytime and anywhere—with no preparation time required,” says Naturipe VP and GM of Value Added Fresh, Steve Ware. “When you are looking for a pick-me-up, try our Boost Bentos! They are packed with fresh ingredients that nourish and energize to help you tackle the day.”

As consumers return to activities they have missed out on over the past year and a half, like beach trips, family vacations, summer camp and a return to the office, snacking is crucial to satisfying hunger and boosting energy. Naturipe Snacks Bliss and Boost Bentos are the perfect pre-packaged snack to keep in your home or office and can be easily packed into lunch boxes or a cooler ready for your next summer road trip. Naturipe’s fresh berries are also a nutrient-packed addition to any summertime adventure.

“As a busy dad, I’m always looking for healthy snack options for my kids – and myself! This summer we’re reentering society and it’s important to have easy, grab-and-go options. I’m very proud of our snacks and know you’ll love them too,” adds Ware.

If you’re looking for a great way to incorporate Naturipe’s fresh berries into the perfect summer snack, try out this easy and kid-friendly Yogurt Covered Blueberry recipe from the Naturipe kitchen:

Ingredients

6 oz. Non-Fat Plain Greek Yogurt

1 cup Frozen Naturipe Blueberries

Instructions

Line a 9 x 13 pan with nonstick foil or parchment paper. Place the yogurt into a small bowl. Toss in a couple of blueberries (not all of them because it will freeze the yogurt), coat the blueberries with the yogurt, and remove with toothpicks. Place on the lined pan. Repeat until all the blueberries are covered. Freeze until the yogurt has frozen, about 1 hour. Keep frozen until you are ready to eat.

This is just the beginning of summer for Naturipe. More exciting snacking news is on the horizon and in the meantime, make sure to follow Naturipe on social media to take part in giveaways throughout the summer. You can find us on Twitter and Instagram. Happy snacking!

###

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.