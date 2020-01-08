Naturipe Announces a new President of Sales

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms is pleased to announce that Jim Roberts has been promoted to President of Sales. Jim has been with Naturipe Farms for more than 15 years in a variety of sales and management roles, most recently as Vice President of Sales. This newly created role has been designed to further advance the efforts of the best-in-class sales team of Naturipe Farms.

“Jim is one of our most experienced and trusted leaders with a great reputation among our team members and in the produce industry,” said Larry Ensfield, Chairman of the Board for Naturipe Farms. “Under Jim’s direction, we will continue our commitment to serving our customers and consumers with a wide variety of healthful products that deliver excellent product quality and service and continued market leading innovation.”

Prior to joining Naturipe, Jim spent the first 20 years of his career in Grocery Retail, holding various roles, including Store Management, Produce Buying and Merchandising, Category Management and as a Senior Manager for Perishable Procurement. Jim earned a B.S. Degree in Marketing and also studied Engineering at U-Mass and Salem State College.

About Naturipe Farms:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fresh, frozen and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better farmers and in turn strengthen the local farming community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of “locally grown” and “Globally LocalTM” conventional and organic fruit.