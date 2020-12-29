Naturipe Announces New Vice President of Finance

Estero, FL – Naturipe is pleased to announce Alvaro G. Alezard as the new Vice President of Finance. In his new role, Alezard will manage Naturipe’s finance department and help implement strategies to optimize operational and financial performance.

With over twenty years of experience working as a global finance executive, Alezard will bring a new perspective to Naturipe. He will help continue to build the strength and efficiency of the accounting & finance department, streamline processes to improve productivity up and down the supply chain, and further strengthen revenue generation and profit margins.

“I’m fascinated by the work that Naturipe and its family of growers do year-round,” said Alezard. “They produce high-quality fruits that provide nutrition to people all over the U.S. and globally. On top of that, Naturipe follows a family-oriented concept throughout its overall operations,” he continued. “I couldn’t be more excited to join such a tremendous team that is working daily to feed the world.”

Previously, Alezard held several financial executive roles in the food production industry, including Chief Financial Officer at Hope’s Cookies and Vice President at Baldwin Richardson Foods. Prior to this, he spent seventeen years in various roles in the pharmaceutical industry.

“We are excited to welcome Alvaro to our team,” said Aribel Aguirre-Beck of Naturipe. “With his extensive experience in domestic and international finance, we believe he will bring a fresh perspective that will help flourish our financial operations and enable Naturipe to exceed its goals.”

Alezard holds a Master of Business Administration and Finance from Xavier University. He also received a certificate in Artificial Intelligence and Implications of Business Strategy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a certificate of Public Accountant from Universidad de Carabobo.

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a grower-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fresh, frozen and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better growers and in turn strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.