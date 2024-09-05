Naturipe Farms Celebrates Peak Raspberry Harvest with Unmatched Quality

This year’s crop, the largest yet in Naturipe history, contains new varietals

Salinas, CA – There are raspberries as far as the eye can see at Naturipe Farms!

Naturipe Farms, a leading global berry producer, is pleased to announce that this year’s raspberry crop is breaking company records. Coming from both Baja and Central Mexico, their proprietary conventional and organic varieties will be available in high quantities for raspberry lovers everywhere.

“We’ve spent decades carefully cultivating our raspberries, and this year’s crop is some of our best ever – both in terms of yield and quality,” said Fernando Aguiar, Director of Business Development at Naturipe Farms. “Our commitment to meeting customer needs has driven this expansion. This is the perfect time to mix raspberries into anything and everything. Enjoy them tossed on salads, baked into desserts, or by the handful straight from the clamshell. There’s no going wrong!”

The record volumes are due to two factors: first, Naturipe Farms has seen customer demand for raspberries rising, and as a response, has expanded their acreage in all growing areas. This allows for more berries to be grown, harvested, and distributed. Secondly, Naturipe’s proprietary raspberry varieties are performing exceptionally well this season thanks to a variety of environmental and growing factors.

Naturipe Farms anticipates strong volumes of both conventional and organic raspberries through the end of the year. The improvements in acreage and crop quality position Naturipe well to continue this increased growth in the future.

“We’re excited to provide our customers with a plentiful selection of raspberries that we are confident will be a standout for retailers and consumers,” added Jim Roberts, President of Sales at Naturipe Farms. “We understand the importance of meeting customer expectations and are dedicated to ensuring that when consumers come back for more of our exceptional raspberries, Naturipe will be there to provide them consistently.”

Naturipe Farms will continue to meet the increased demand for raspberries with a full range of packaging options and promotional support for customers. Retailers are encouraged to promote raspberries throughout the fall with in-store advertisements and signage. Raspberries are typically considered a late summer berry, so Naturipe also recommends promoting recipes, such as oatmeal raspberry cookies, berry citrus scones, or mixed berry baked French toast.

About Naturipe

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally Local TM conventional and organic fruit.