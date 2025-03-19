Naturipe Farms Delivers Reliable Supply and Exceptional Quality as Colombian Avocado Season Expands 

Colombian avocado supply gains momentum, offering retailers more availability and premium quality of Hass avocados



Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms is thrilled to announce that this year’s avocado season is shaping up to be one of the best yet, with a strong supply driven by the growing impact of maturing avocado trees in Colombia. With Mexico providing year-round supply and Colombia complementing the seasonal transitions, Hass avocados from both these points of origin result in a harmonious blend. By utilizing multiple growing regions, Naturipe can provide an abundant supply of avocados, meeting retailer demand.

“Our Colombian avocado program has been a tremendous success,” said Andy Bruno, President of Naturipe Avocado Farms Division. “We are seeing improved quality and consistent supply as our trees mature and produce even more avocados. Retailers have embraced this new origin, and consumers enjoy how consistently delicious, ripe, and readily available the supply is. Colombia’s climate and growing conditions allow for multiple crops throughout the year, which positions it as a reliable source for a 10-month supply now and, hopefully, 12 months once trees are fully matured.”

Naturipe owns its own Colombian avocado orchards, a valuable advantage that gives the company full control over production and the ability to deliver consistent quality and supply to retail partners. With more than 1,500 acres of land dedicated to avocado production, Naturipe is well-positioned to continue scaling its operations to meet growing demand.

“Our ability to diversify our supply mix and seamlessly integrate Colombian avocados with our existing program has been a game-changer,” Bruno added. “We’re excited for what’s ahead and confident that our program will continue to deliver the great-tasting flavor profile of Hass avocados that retailers and consumers want year-round.”

