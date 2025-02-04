Naturipe Farms Elevates Blackberry Season with Sweet Selections 

Premium berries now available in three convenient pack sizes to fit every need



Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms proudly announces the ramp-up of Sweet Selections Blackberries, offering retailers a premium blackberry option with unparalleled flavor and consistent quality. Grown in Mexico, Sweet Selections Blackberries are packed with the exceptional sweetness and large, vibrant berries of the proprietary “Fenomenal” variety, developed through Naturipe’s renowned breeding program. With supplies increasing steadily now through May, retailers can count on a consistent and reliable supply of Sweet Selections Blackberries, ensuring they can confidently meet customer demand with this premium product.

Sweet Selections Blackberries are designed to meet the increasing consumer demand for high-quality, sweet blackberries. This season, Naturipe is offering the product in three convenient pack sizes to better suit different retailer needs: a new 6 oz. option that was introduced this season, a 10 oz. standard size, and a 12 oz. club pack size. This expanded packaging gives retailers the flexibility to appeal to a broader customer base and boost sales with a product that is sure to drive consumer interest.

“We’re thrilled to see Sweet Selections Blackberries gaining momentum this season,” said John Johnston, Director of Premium Products at Naturipe Farms. “We’re seeing excellent fruit quality and exceptional flavor straight from the fields. These berries are simply delicious. With steady volumes and expanded pack options, we’re ready to meet growing demand and bring more of this exceptional product to market. Blackberries have never tasted so good.”

With consistent, high-quality fruit grown using sustainable practices in Mexico, Sweet Selections Blackberries fill an important gap in the market for top-notch blackberries. Retailers looking to stock up on Sweet Selections Blackberries can expect steady supplies, excellent flavor, and a product that delivers on consumer expectations for taste and quality.

For more information about Naturipe’s Sweet Selection Blackberries and other berry offerings, visit our website at naturipefarms.com.

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.