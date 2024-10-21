Naturipe Farms Expands into Florida with 200+ Acres of Strawberries

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms, a leading global berry producer, is thrilled to be expanding strawberry growing operations into Florida, with hundreds of acres of strawberry fields in Central Florida primed to produce delicious, juicy strawberries.

At the heart of this exciting development is the Chavez family of Berry Red Farms in Duette, Florida. Since 2004, Merced and Dee Chavez have transformed their initial 6 leased acres into a flourishing 200-acre strawberry operation. Their dedication and resilience reflect core values, including strong ties to the land and a commitment to high-quality, fresh produce, that they share with Naturipe Farms.

“We are thrilled to offer our retailers more local options for stocking sweet, succulent strawberries,” says Jim Roberts, President of Sales at Naturipe Farms. “Our experience growing strawberries, along with blueberries and other produce in Florida, directly benefits both the retailer and the customer. We’re looking forward to growing our operations in Florida even further as we move forward.”

The expansion boasts benefits for retailers and customers alike. In addition to increased availability of Naturipe’s strawberries for retailers in the region, the strawberries will have a decreased transit distance, longer growing seasons, and will be on the shelves closer to their harvest, resulting in optimal freshness.

Known for its commitment to sustainable farming and community collaboration, Naturipe Farms unites dedicated growers who share a deep connection to the land and a passion for producing high-quality berries. By integrating the local knowledge and commitment of Florida’s farming community, Naturipe continues to enhance its reputation for delivering top-notch produce while fostering strong agricultural practices.

For more information about Naturipe’s Florida-grown strawberries, email sales@naturipefarms.com.

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.