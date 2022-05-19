Naturipe Farms Forecasts Bountiful 2022 Georgia Blackberry Crop

Salinas, CA – Naturipe’s blackberry growing season in Georgia is set to start mid-May and will last through early July with high-quality, delicious berries. Peak volumes are expected through the month of June.

This season, Naturipe Farms will have a great mix of varieties, including their own unique proprietary varieties that have excellent flavor, texture, and color. They’re expecting promotable volumes on all pack sizes, including 6 oz, 12 oz, and 18 oz packs. Naturipe offers delivery options for all size orders.

“These sweet, firm and jet-black berries are a crowd favorite. With a strong supply expected, production will be steady through early July with our growers anticipating their first pick in mid-May,” says Jim Roberts, President of Sales. “Summer blackberries are a key component of a retailer’s berry patch display and Naturipe is primed and ready to supply promotable volumes.”

Large volumes of this blackberry peak will come from Patten Berry Farm in South Georgia where Michelle Patten has been farming for 20 years. Michelle is a pioneer of blackberry growing in this region and has expanded her operations 10-fold since starting her business. When Michelle started growing blackberries, she had four children under the age of five and was inspired to instill in them the important lessons of hard work, pride of ownership and perseverance. Patten Berry Farms’ success comes from Michelle’s passion for, and dedication to, growing delicious Georgia blackberries. Michelle is proud to grow for Naturipe and bring high-quality blackberries to market.

###

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.