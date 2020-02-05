Naturipe Farms Launches FeBLUEary Celebration with Focus on Organic Blueberries

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms, the world’s largest grower and packer of fresh blueberries, is excited to continue celebrating the Year of the Blueberry this February by announcing their third annual FeBLUEary campaign.

“When you think of peak blueberry season, you probably think of warm summer months when you might visit a local farm and pick your own berries. That’s one peak for sure. But for the growers that supply fresh blueberries to your local grocery story, peak season comes earlier. And at Naturipe, we are the first out of the gate,” said CarrieAnn Arias Vice President of Marketing. “February is our first organic blueberry peak, and it begins before the rest of the industry. For consumers who prefer organic blueberries, it’s a particularly exciting time with record high volume being available. Now’s the time to get fresh, tasty, high-quality berries.”

Additionally, blueberries pair wonderfully with cupid’s favorite fruit – strawberries. So, when you’re headed towards the berry aisle in preparation for Valentine’s Day, pick up a clamshell of both and enjoy the sweetness of the holiday.

The FeBLUEary program began three years ago to celebrate the first peak volume of organic blueberries for the year. The celebration this year is even more exciting as 2020 will see a record volume of both organic and conventional blueberries. Naturipe’s organic blueberries are specifically at record levels in February during the organic peak but will be available all year round!

“Last month we announced this year is expected to be our biggest blueberry year on record. Now that February is here, we’ll start seeing the fruits of our labor as the anticipated production comes to life in stores across the country,” added CarrieAnn. “Consumers have become increasingly interested in all of the innovative ways to incorporate our berries into every meal. We cannot wait to celebrate all of our berries this FeBLUEary and beyond.”

This announcement comes right after Naturipe kicked off its Blue Year celebration. The Blue Year started with a Blue Year Celebrationand countdown to 2020. During FeBLUEary, consumers will start seeing signage and specialty displays throughout grocery stores, as well as blueberry-inspired recipes on Naturipe’s social media channels. Consumers are encouraged to follow Naturipe on Instagramand Facebook for more berry news, along with berry and avocado facts and recipes all year long. Follow Naturipe on Instagram@Naturipe.

About Naturipe Farms:

