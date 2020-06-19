Naturipe Farms Removes 24 Metric Tons of Plastic from Packaging

Salinas, CA – As part of their continued commitment to sustainable packaging, Naturipe Farms is pleased to announce it is adding the How2Recycle® label to their packaging. This label educates consumers on proper recycling practices and where to go if they need to find information specific to their municipality. With this addition to their packaging, as well as their numerous other sustainable packaging initiatives, Naturipe Farms is steadfast in their commitment to educating and influencing consumers to engage in workable environmentally friendly practices, encouraging handlers and customers to recycle clamshells and supporting manufacturers who buy into sustainable programs.

Implementing more sustainable packaging, as well as focusing on sustainable business practices at large, is not new to Naturipe Farms as they have been innovating on this front for years. They were first adopters of heat seal technology for both fresh and value-added product lines, which reduces plastic by 33%. On a single foodservice pack change, the new product removed almost 550 lbs. of plastic per week from the waste stream. Last year, Naturipe increased their Heat Seal Program by 400%, resulting in 24 metric tons of plastic removed from their packaging. The company is now looking to remove 48 metric tons of plastic from their packaging in 2020, doubling last year’s goal.

“Naturipe Farms and our family of farmers have made it a priority to reduce the environmental footprint in all areas of the business particularly in packaging reduction and recyclability,” added Janis McIntosh, Director of Marketing Innovation and Sustainability. “Since I joined Naturipe I’ve made it my priority to focus my efforts on reducing our environmental footprint not just as a company but as an industry.”

“These initiatives are progressing steps toward our goal of increasing sustainability from our farms to your tables,” said CarrieAnn Arias, VP of Marketing at Naturipe Farms. “We are also committed to educating and encouraging consumers to do their part by recycling clamshells.”

Naturipe Farms is also joining major North American fresh berry producers in announcing its goal to using 100% recycle-ready packaging by 2025. They join many others in the industry in making this commitment, including California Strawberry Commission, the North American Blueberry Council (NABC), Asociacion national de Exportadores de Berries (Aneberries, Mexico), the Chilean Blueberry Committee, Fruits from Chile, and members of the National Berry Crops Initiative, among others.

“This pledge perfectly coincides with Naturipe’s Cultivate with Care™ sustainability program,” states Arias. “Naturipe Farms grower/owners, leadership and employees are committed to making sustainability a priority, incorporated into every decision they make.”

Janis McIntosh, Director of Marketing Innovation and Sustainability, will also be speaking this Thursday, June 18, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at this year’s United Fresh Live! During the sustainable packaging Coffee Talk session, Janis will explore innovative market concepts and the future of new packaging solutions.

A resource website has been launched to provide more information about sustainable berry packaging. For more information, visit BerrySustainable.com. To learn more about Naturipe Farm’s specific sustainable initiatives, visit NaturipeFarms.com.

About Naturipe Farms:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fresh, frozen and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better farmers and in turn strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally Localä conventional and organic fruit.