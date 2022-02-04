Naturipe kicks off FeBLUEary

Salinas, CA — Naturipe, one of the world’s largest producers of fresh berries, is excited to celebrate blueberries during the month of February. Their FeBLUEary campaign is now in its fifth consecutive year and highlights the first peak of imported blueberries for the 2022 season.

Last year, FeBLUEary experienced a shift to adapt to the way consumers were buying their groceries. As consumers relied on e-commerce, Naturipe met consumers where they were by bringing the campaign to their favorite online grocery shopping platforms.

The annual FeBLUEary program began in 2017 to celebrate Naturipe’s first peak of imported blueberries for the year. While imported organic blueberries initially reach high volumes in February, Naturipe’s organic and conventional berries are available all year round.

“The month of February is a great time for retailers to kick-off fresh berry promotions,” said CarrieAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing at Naturipe. “We have a variety of activations for our FeBLUEary program that are effective in helping retailers boost sales on a variety of blueberry pack sizes.”

Steady volumes and larger pack sizes in February allow for impressive produce department displays and provide great opportunities for retailer berry promotions. And with the cold weather still lingering across many parts of the country, consumers are prioritizing their health and boosting their immune systems.

With the bounty of berries available this February from Naturipe, retailers won’t want to miss all the fresh promotion opportunities to start the season off right.



Retailers can encourage consumers to follow @naturipe on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all things berries and learn about Naturipe’s farmers, their stories, and discover berry-inspired recipes.

###

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.