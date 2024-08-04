Natus Foods by UniSpice: Delivering Sustainable Produce to the USA

Natus Foods, a proud member of the Unispice Family, is setting a new standard in the fresh produce industry with its innovative approach to sustainable agriculture. With over 33 years of experience, Unispice is a grower, shipper, and packer dedicated to creating a truly sustainable fresh produce production chain. Natus Foods is at the forefront of this mission, to create a direct and transparent link with our customers and our farms.

Natus Foods serves as the direct conduit for Unispice customers in the United States and Canada. By focusing on data-driven farming, Natus Foods aims to gather real-time data from customers and bring this valuable information back to the farms. This approach allows for precise planning and ensures that the needs of our customers are met with exceptional reliability and product quality.

“Data is crucial for us,” says Allan Safieh, CEO of Unispice. “Collecting accurate information from our clients helps us transform this unpredictable industry into a more predictable and reliable one, ensuring we meet market expectations and deliver the best solutions.”

Natus Foods is committed to transparency and building strong relationships with its customers. By connecting our customers directly to our farms, our customers can focus on their core competencies while Natus Foods operates efficiently to meet all expectations. This transparency and trust ensure consistent and high-quality produce from farm to table.

Natus Foods offers a range of premium products under the Born label, including French Green Beans, Sugar Snap Peas, Snow Peas, Baby Broccoli, Butternut Squash, and more. These products are grown on regenerated land, aligning with the brand’s mission of sustainability.

As part of the Unispice group, the largest grower and shipper of French Beans, Natus Foods offers tailored solutions such as exclusive brand management, purchasing programs, and private labels. Our products are imported via Florida and Texas, providing customers with versatile loading options and minimizing food miles.

Join us in making this unpredictable business predictable and sustainable.

For more information and inquiries, please contact (305) 675-1492 .

About Unispice

Unispice has been a trusted name in the fresh produce industry for over three decades. Our mission is to create a sustainable production chain that benefits our customers, partners, and the environment. Through innovation and transparency, we strive to deliver the highest quality produce while maintaining the trust and reliability that our customers in the USA, Europe, Canada, and Asia have come to expect.