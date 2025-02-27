NC Governor Proclaims February “North Carolina Sweetpotato Month”

Benson, N.C. – The North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission is proud to celebrate Governor Josh Stein’s official proclamation of February 2025 as “North Carolina Sweetpotato Month” in recognition of the sweetpotato’s deep-rooted significance in the state’s agricultural industry, economy, and cultural farming heritage. This proclamation reaffirms North Carolina’s status as the nation’s leading sweetpotato producer since 1971, growing more sweetpotatoes than all other states combined. With an economic impact of over $298 million, the industry supports thousands of agricultural workers, hundreds of farmers and processors, and agribusinesses across the state.

As the nation’s leading producer of sweetpotatoes, North Carolina’s unique climate and fertile soil have made it the ideal home for sweetpotato farming for over a century. Scientific advancements, such as the Covington variety developed by NC State University researchers, have further strengthened the industry, ensuring North Carolina remains at the forefront of sweetpotato production. Governor Stein’s proclamation highlights the importance of continued farmland conservation to sustain this historic and vital industry.

In celebration of National Sweetpotato Month and North Carolina Sweetpotato Month, the NC Sweetpotato Commission proudly announces Tommy Batts as the recipient of the 2025 Billy Little Award for Outstanding Service to the Sweetpotato Industry.

Established in 2023, the Billy Little Award recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership, innovation, and dedication to the success of North Carolina’s sweetpotato growers. This year’s honoree, Tommy Batts, has been an integral part of the agricultural community since joining as a county horticulture agent in 2017. A native of the Wendell community, Tommy holds multiple degrees from North Carolina State University, Louisiana State University, and the University of Florida, bringing extensive knowledge and experience to the industry.

Throughout his career, Tommy has worked as a field research assistant at NCSU and BASF, as well as a graduate assistant at LSU, developing strong relationships with agricultural leaders across the country. His recent accolades include the NC Beekeepers Educator of the Year Award and the Achievement Award from the Ag Agents Association. His work has been instrumental in finding solutions for the guava root-knot nematode, a major challenge for sweetpotato producers.

Tommy’s impact has not gone unnoticed by his colleagues. As his County Director, Mr. Norman Harrell stated, “It is wonderful that Tommy is being recognized with the Billy Little Award for Outstanding Contribution. Billy dedicated his extension career to helping sweetpotato farmers improve yield and quality. Tommy is following in his footsteps, particularly with his efforts to find solutions for the guava root-knot nematode. Wilson County is very proud of Tommy and congratulates him on this well-deserved honor!”

As we continue to celebrate Sweetpotato Month in North Carolina, the NC Sweetpotato Commission extends its deepest gratitude to all those who contribute to the success of the state’s signature crop and official vegetable. Congratulations to Tommy Batts for his well-earned recognition and thank you to Governor Josh Stein for honoring the legacy and future of North Carolina’s sweetpotato industry.

