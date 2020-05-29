Need an Immunity BOOST? Bring on the Broccoli Rabe!

Salinas, CA: Your body’s ability to fight infection and disease depends on your immune system. The immune system is made up of cells, tissues, and organs that work together to protect your body from illness and infection. D’Arrigo California is launching a BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY health campaign, stated Claudia Pizarro-Villalobos, Director of Marketing, “to keep well-balanced and healthy we need to consume fresh fruits and vegetables as they are packed with immune boosting vitamins and minerals. Now more than ever, having an optimally functioning immune system is critical to one’s health and wellness.”

A healthy immune system paired with daily preventative measures that include hand-washing, hand-sanitizing, and physical distancing is imperative for all ages. We have adapted to a new “normal” to combat COVID-19 and studies have shown that a healthy diet and lifestyle can boost the body’s natural defenses. Pizarro-Villalobos shared, “so, don’t wait, boost your immunity by consuming Andy Boy broccoli rabe. Broccoli rabe is a nutrient-packed powerhouse veggie that will enhance your immune system.”

Stacked Broccoli Rabe Health Facts

High in Vitamin A and Vitamin C to improve skin and cellular health

Excellent source of Vitamin K to fight against bone loss

Loaded with fiber to feel full and satisfied

High in antioxidants to curb the aging process

Our proprietary variety contains 11 glucosinolates that are phytocompounds and when consumed they breakdown and become anti-cancer properties in the body

Contains luteins which promotes eye health

Low in calories – 22 calories for 100 grams (1/2 cup)

Contains anti-inflammatory nutrients that reduce heart disease

Broccoli rabe is a cruciferous vegetable and packs a big punch when it comes to flavor. If your palate is not a fan of bold flavors then let us tell you how to tame the audacious taste. You can blanch, steam, sauté, grill, roast and puree it to decrease the peppery notes. So, no more excuses, get that extra pep in your step by consuming Andy Boy broccoli rabe.

“We are excited to educate and engage with consumers on our social media platforms during our BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY health campaign. We only have one body so let’s take care of it,” stated Pizarro-Villalobos. Keep your immunity and spirits up and do not let COVID-19 get you down. Be sure to wash your hands, keep your distance, exercise and eat your fruits and veggies. Produce is not only safe to consume but essential to a healthy lifestyle–which is vital to everyday life now more than ever.

