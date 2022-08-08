Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Team Up with HelloFresh to Introduce Limited-Edition Recipe Series and New Creative Campaign

HelloFresh Produce August 8, 2022

NEW YORK–HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, announced today a new partnership with beloved couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to promote the ease and deliciousness of cooking with meal kits. Known for having impeccable taste, the partnership provides HelloFresh customers access to new, family-friendly recipes developed exclusively by Chef David Burtka. In addition, consumers can see Neil, David and their kids, Gideon and Harper, in a series of comedic content as they conquer mealtime in their own kitchen.

David Burtka, professional chef and cookbook author, worked exclusively with HelloFresh to develop a limited-time recipe series featuring dishes inspired by his cookbook Life is a Party and flavor profiles enjoyed by Neil and the kids. Available now for HelloFresh customers to add to their orders through September 4, the recipes are designed to be easy crowd-pleasers, with all of the ingredients and step-by-step instructions delivered right to customers’ doorsteps. Featured recipes include:

  • Cheesy Chicken & Bean Enchiladas with Tomato Rice, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema
  • Herb-Roasted Chicken Legs with Brown Butter Veggies & Rice
  • Zesty Shrimp & Slaw Tacos with Creamy Guac, Salsa & Blue Corn Chips
  • Grilled Steak & Asparagus Salad with Farro, Mushrooms & Lemony Ricotta

“Our lives move a million miles a minute so finding time together as a family or with our friends—ideally over a meal—is super important to us,” said Neil Patrick Harris.

“Whether we’re planning dinner for the twins or entertaining friends, HelloFresh has something for everyone, any night of the week, no matter how busy our schedules are! I’m excited to bring even more family-friendly, tasty recipes to their menu through this partnership,” David Burtka added.

HelloFresh offers home cooks everything needed for a successful and satisfying cooking experience by delivering fresh, delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your doorstep. With over 55 options available each week, HelloFresh offers a variety of flexible meal options and chef-curated additions, such as appetizers, breakfasts, delicious desserts, and savory sides.

“HelloFresh is designed to be the perfect solution for families like Neil and David’s, who don’t have a lot of time to prep but want to get the kids involved and put their own spin on classic recipes,” said Michelle Olson, Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh. “It was an honor to have Chef David Burtka in our kitchen to collaborate on these limited-edition recipes that incorporate his favorite flavors, family-friendly cooking techniques, and inspiration from his own professional cooking experience.”

In addition to the recipe series, consumers can see vlog-style content featuring Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids across OTT, linear TV, social media, paid social, and more.

David Burtka’s limited-edition recipes are offered as part of HelloFresh’s Premium Picks menu options. For more information or to order, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About HelloFresh
HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates across 17 international markets. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered more than 278 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

HelloFresh Brings Back Holiday Hosting Box and Introduces Winter Market Offerings

HelloFresh Retail & FoodService December 1, 2021

HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, is bringing back its annual Holiday Hosting Box, providing a sumptuous, stress-free feast to make holiday hosting easier than ever this season. Additionally, HelloFresh is introducing Winter Market, a collection of festive winter-themed appetizers, baking kits, quick snacks, and more, which can easily be added to customers’ weekly orders through the HelloFresh Market.

Retail & FoodService

HelloFresh Partners With the Food Education Fund and the Fund for Public Schools to Support New York City High School Students’ at-Home Culinary Instruction

HelloFresh Retail & FoodService April 8, 2021

Working in close coordination with the New York City Department of Education, HelloFresh meal kits will be delivered directly to students’ homes, providing both the students and instructors with fresh ingredients for hands-on, experiential learning that can easily take place in both a blended or fully virtual classroom setting.

Retail & FoodService

HelloFresh Continues Its Fight Against Hunger During Hunger Action Month

HelloFresh Retail & FoodService September 29, 2021

As part of a nationwide initiative created by Feeding America, Hunger Action Month takes place during the month of September to raise awareness about food insecurity in America. In honor of Hunger Action Month, HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, has continued its commitment to combat hunger and provide fresh food to food insecure communities through various initiatives, including surplus food donations, expansion of its Meals With Meaning free meal-kit program, and an uptick in customer donations.