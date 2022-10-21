NEPC Announces Board Changes

The New England Produce Council Inc. announced Oct. 18 a number of changes to its board of directors.

Three new board members have been elected: Craig Minichiello of Market Basket; Corrine Barry, national accounts manager of Dole Fresh Vegetables; and Keith Frosceno of Big Y. In addition, the board has appointed Lauren Mordasky, business development manager at RPE Inc., as the council’s first brand development manager, focusing on the NEPC social media platforms and leadership program.

Three board members are leaving the board. “After serving the New England Produce Council Inc. for multiple terms, it’s with great appreciation and sadness that we bid farewell to the following directors: Kevin Barry of Big Y (founding NEPC Board Member), Theresa Nolan of The James & Theresa Nolan Family Foundation and Greg Kosofsky of Always Fresh,” said NEPC Executive Director Laura Sullivan. “The board of directors and the membership are grateful for their years of service and wish them all the best as they begin a new chapter.”







(L-R) Craig Minichiello of Market Basket; Corrine Barry, national accounts manager of Dole Fresh Vegetables; Keith Frosceno of Big Y, the board has appointed Lauren Mordasky, business development manager at RPE Inc.

The three new board members bring a wealth of talent and experience to the NEPC board of directors.

Craig Minichiello started his career at Market Basket in 1988 as a full time produce clerk after working at a local family-owned market in Burlington, MA. Rising through the ranks quickly as an assistant produce manager and produce manager, he was promoted in 2004 to the corporate office as a district produce supervisor. Working the next six years closely with all the Market Basket produce managers and department personnel was enlightening and educational. In 2010 he was promoted to produce buyer, the position he still holds along with three others at Market Basket. Minichiello’s passion for the produce business continues to grow daily, and all the relationships he has formed over the years both inside the company and outside are some of his greatest accomplishments. His greatest joy, however, is his family: is wife, Noel, of over 31 years, his son, Dr. Joe Minichiello, and his daughter, Kaitlyn. Minichiello currently lives in Pelham, NH.

Corrine Barry has been working in the fresh produce industry for 12 years, beginning right after graduating from Nichols College with a degree in business administration and a minor in marketing. What started as a college internship/summer position quickly developed into over a decade-long career, with experience in retail, marketing and account sales in the Northeast. In her current role at Dole Fresh Vegetables, she has been managing the company’s Northeast value added division for two years and was just recently promoted to national accounts manager in the East. Before that, she worked for Olivia’s Organics/State Garden in Chelsea, MA, and covering the Northeast region for Hampton Farms. Coming from a produce family, her passion for the business is deeply rooted. She was born and raised in Quincy, MA, and currently resides there with her husband, Sean, and basset hound Henry.

Keith Frosceno, a veteran in the produce industry and a founding NEPC Board Member, joined Big Y in May 2020. His current position is senior corporate produce sales manager, where he is responsible for overseeing produce sales managers. He has over 35 years of experience in the supermarket industry, and held several senior management positions before joining Big Y.

Lauren Mordasky is an experienced farmer and businesswoman, bringing several years of experience on how to run and market farms and food in the produce industry. She is inspired by innovation and value-added products that bring more to the category and consumers alike. She likes new challenges and continuing education while offering her resources and support to the New England region and beyond. She lives in Vermont with her two daughters, Evelyn and Adaline, on a little ranch in the country where they enjoy riding horses almost every day. She is passionate about living a healthy lifestyle of fresh fruits and vegetables for her family.