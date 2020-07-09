NEPC Reschedules Golf Tournament

BURLINGTON, MA — After much consideration, the New England Produce Council’s Board of Directors has decided to reschedule its 24th annual golf tournament from Tuesday, July 21, to Tuesday, Oct. 6. The venue remains the same: the Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston, MA.

The state of Massachusetts is heading in the right direction with fewer cases of the coronavirus, said the council, but the board believes that rescheduling to October is in the best interest of their members.

“We look forward to October 6, when we can hopefully be together at the NEPC Golf Tournament,” said NEPC President Anthony Sattler.

The money raised every year from the NEPC Golf Tournament is used to benefit the council’s Scholarship Fund.