Netflix and Grill: Van Groningen & Sons’ California Sweet Corn Season around the Corner

IMPERIAL VALLEY, CA – As Americans across the nation are starting to adjust to life at home, quarantine is about to get a little sweeter with the start of California Sweet Corn set for mid-April.

“With the number of people being forced to stay home and cook, we are anticipating sales to be fairly strong on the front end”, said Danielle Ratto, Saleswoman for Van Groningen & Sons, Inc. Manteca, CA. “The warmer weather is getting people excited to fire up their grills and get out of the house”, Ratto added.

Van Groningen & Sons anticipates a great crop for sweet corn this year, including white, bi-color & yellow varieties. “The weather has been fairly cooperative this season, and as a result we should have excellent quality coming out of the fields”, said Ratto. Van Groningen & Sons is set to start harvest April 20th in El Centro, California.

