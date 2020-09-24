New Bolthouse Farms Superfood Immunity Boost Satisfies Consumer Demand for Products with Functional Ingredients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Continuing to innovate and deliver products that meet the fast-changing needs of today’s consumer, Bolthouse Farms is adding to its suite of juices and smoothies that help support a healthy immune system with its new Superfood Immunity Boost. The new blend, an excellent source of Vitamin C, D and Zinc, was crafted with elderberry, cranberry and echinacea, delivering an unmatched combination of flavor and nutrition and will be available on retail store shelves in late-October this year. With consumers making more mindful choices at the shelf, Bolthouse Farms has met the demand for more functional, immunity-supporting products as wellness routines are maintained at home.

“Consumers’ needs are changing quickly, and we heard from our customers that the demand for products that help promote wellness, that taste great and are available at a good value is growing at a fast pace,” said Bolthouse Farms Chief Customer Officer Phil Kooy. “We quickly developed the new Superfood Immunity Boost juice and added multi-serve sizes of our other immunity-boosting juices and smoothies, providing the value and function consumers are looking for.”

Today’s consumer is looking for products to address overall personal wellness–maintaining a healthy immune system remains top-of-mind with cold and flu season just around the corner. While the Superfood Immunity Boost fruit juice blend is available in only the larger 52-ounce multi-serve bottle, Bolthouse Farms has selected five of its most nutrient-dense beverages to offer in this format as well as its single-serve 15.2-ounce bottles, including:

C-Boost – with 600% daily value of Vitamin C per serving, this blend with pear, mango and Acerola cherries may help support a healthy immune system.

These new size offerings and the new fruit juice blend are another step in the company’s journey toward its long-term vision Plants Powering People™, and follows the launch of Bolthouse Farms plant-based Protein Keto™ beverages and plant-based Refrigerated Dressings last month. Expect more product innovations to be announced in coming months, including products that support a healthier lifestyle, with great taste, good value and which meet consumers’ rapidly changing needs.

About Bolthouse Farms

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its vision – Plants Powering People – the Company produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

[i] Contains turmeric, which has anti-inflammatory properties.