New Compound From Blueberries Could Treat Inflammatory Disorders

Many plants contain bioactive ingredients that can alleviate human diseases. These phytocompounds often contain restorative biological properties such as anti-cancerous, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Thus, understanding how they interact with the body can lead to potential treatment strategies against major immune disorders.

A team of researchers at Tokyo University of Science, led by Prof Chiharu Nishiyama, has been working this direction for the past several years, to identify novel active components in functional foods and understand their effects on the body. Their efforts have now led to success: In their latest study, published in The FASEB Journal, the scientists identified a polyphenolic compound called pterostilbene (PSB) with strong immunosuppressive properties—making it a potential therapeutic option for chronic inflammatory diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This compound is very similar to another phytocompound known to have important medicinal effects, called resveratrol (RSV).

