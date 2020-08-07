New England Produce Council Announces Leadership Changes

The New England Produce Council Inc. announced Aug. 5 a number of changes to its leadership, including Tom Murray as president, plus Brian Fleming and David Dearborn as new members of the Executive Board.

After completing two terms as the NEPC president, Anthony Sattler of C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is stepping down. The board of directors and the membership expressed gratitude for Sattler’s commitment and dedication to the New England Produce Council, and praised him as a true leader who inspired the entire board to lead as well.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as president of the New England Produce Council,” said Sattler. “I have had the pleasure to work alongside an amazingly dedicated group of produce professionals. Myself and the many retailers, wholesalers, growers, transportation and vendor community that make up the NEPC membership are proud of our accomplishments. Over the years, I believe we have done so much good for our industry and our region. We have given to countless charities, helped the homeless, provided scholarships, educated our produce professionals, given support to those in need and held some of the best events allowing for networking possibilities. As my term comes to an end, I want to thank everyone that has supported my vision and supported the New England Produce Council. The NEPC is in good hands with a proven leader coming in as president and a passionate board of directors.”

NEPC Executive Director Laura Sullivan stated, “Anthony will be greatly missed, but I know he’s only a phone call away, and in true Anthony fashion he will answer the call.”

The council is thrilled to announce the appointment of Murray, vice president of produce and floral at Roche Bros., as the new NEPC president, effective Aug. 26. Murray has served on the NEPC board of directors for nine years, and currently is first vice president. He is a veteran in the produce industry, and he offers the leadership and insightfulness to lead the council. “We are excited to have Tom step in as president, and we know the transition from first VP to president will be seamless for Tom,” said Sullivan. “In addition to his professionalism, leadership skills and industry knowledge, we can always rely on Tom for some comic relief during the board meetings.”

Brian Fleming, vice president of produce and floral at Stop & Shop, has accepted the position of first vice president. He has served the last year as director on the NEPC board, and he will begin his term as first VP on Aug. 26. Once again, the council said that it is fortunate to have an individual like Fleming to serve on the Executive Board. As a successful buyer and knowledgeable industry veteran, he will assist in the leadership of the council.

The council also announced the Executive Board appointment of David Dearborn, vice president of produce at C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., as secretary. Dearborn has worked for C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. for over 25 years. He brings a lot of energy to everything he does, and the council is excited to add him to this leadership role. He has served as a director on the board for the last year.

“I feel like we hit the trifecta with the addition of these Executive Board appointments, and I look forward to 2021 with the leadership of NEPC,” said Sullivan.

The council also gave a big thank you to Beth McGuire, account executive at JOH, another industry veteran who has worked at JOH for over 22 years. She has been working double duty for many years as both the NEPC treasurer and secretary, and she will remain as the NEPC treasurer. Her commitment and loyalty to NEPC are much appreciated, noted the council. Her dedication to detail and work ethic behind the scenes doesn’t get much fanfare, but she continues to be an important member of the Executive Board.