New Greenthumb Agtech Solutions Application By Edible Garden Mitigates Traceability and Food Safety Concerns

BELVIDERE, N.J. — Food safety in produce is a national security issue that exposes millions of consumers to contaminated produce. Edible Garden®, an agriculture-technology company that operates environmentally controlled greenhouses, introduces its best-in-class GreenThumb™ AgTech Solutions patent-pending software as a solution to traceability in the produce category.

“Our years of experience have provided our team with the tools to develop an outstanding traceability service with GreenThumb. It enables us to tighten the food chain as we continue to optimize food safety measures and fulfill our customers needs,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden.

Edible Garden’s GreenThumb is proprietary automated software heralded by the brand and its retail partners as the produce supply chain solution. The company’s state-of-the-art farming practices ensure product quality that meets stringent food safety standards. Edible Garden’s GreenThumb program is the answer to fulfilling orders and provides a safe alternative to field grown produce.

Edible Garden recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign via crowd investment platform Republic, which will help fund the commercialization of the company’s advanced environmentally controlled greenhouses. More about the campaign which runs through January 2021 is here:

https://republic.co/edible-garden

Edible Garden®, Inc., is a privately held, leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms. Edible Garden is leading the agriculture technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S. Its proprietary farming technology optimizes every aspect of growing lettuce and herbs indoors while reducing pollution generating food miles. When it comes to plant-based and advanced nutrition, Edible Garden delivers an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands, respectively.

