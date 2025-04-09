New Hire at Ippolito International Brings Supply Chain Expertise

Salinas, California – Ippolito International has increased its breadth of services with the addition of David Soto, Senior Supply Chain Manager. Soto, a seasoned produce veteran, comes to Ippolito International from Dole Fresh Vegetables, where he spent nearly two decades. His experience includes developing delivered sales programs, transportation management, pricing and contracts, carrier compliance, and systems implementation. David’s addition to the Sales department will allow managed delivered sales programs to grow, bringing increased efficiencies to customers.

Dan Canales, Sr. VP of Sales, Marketing and Processing said, “David joins our team at a perfect time. Our commodity business is growing, and our value-added business also continues to thrive. Taken separately, and with the scale that we’ve developed, each of these operations could warrant a delivered sales program, but since Ippolito International has both, it is imperative that we bring this capability forward.” He added, “David brings a broad set of skills to the organization, and we are glad to have him on our team.”

David commented, “I am glad to be joining an organization like Ippolito, which is growing rapidly. My skills and experience lend itself to an energetic team, and I’m motivated to leverage my knowledge in a place where it can have a positive impact on the business. ”

Ippolito International is a second-generation family-owned business and a full-service grower- shipper-processor operating year-round with seasonal operations in California and Arizona. We offer a robust product line of conventional and organic premium quality vegetables under the Queen Victoria brand and are the largest supplier of fresh Brussels sprouts in North America. www.qvproduce.com