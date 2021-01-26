New Homestyle Guacamole Varieties Become Latest Addition To Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc Lineup

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, announced today the relaunch of its Homestyle Guacamole in a variety of new flavors, combining Fresh Del Monte’s high-quality ingredients with the fresh taste and texture of a homemade guacamole without the hassle.

Fresh Del Monte’s Homestyle Guacamole has been revamped to bring fresher taste and flavor to consumers. A non-GMO product, the guacamole is made with 100 percent fresh Hass avocados and includes four unique and delicious flavors; Jalapeño & Tomato, Classic Lime & Garlic, Mango & Lime and Black Bean & Corn. Equipped with resealable lids to increase shelf life and fresh flavor, all Homestyle Guacamole package varieties are available in 8 oz. trays, while Jalapeño & Tomato and Classic Lime & Garlic are also available in packages of four 2 oz. trays.

“We are excited to offer Del Monte Fresh Produce’s s new and improved Homestyle Guacamole to our consumers,” said Pablo Rivero, vice president of Marketing, Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. “Our customers deserve only our freshest, most delicious ingredients, and we’re thrilled our Homestyle Guacamole can provide high-quality taste and flavors to accomplish that.”

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A Inc. has been a market leader in growing and shipping premium quality fresh produce for several decades and a recognized authority in the fruit industry. For more information on fresh products from Fresh Del Monte, including products, recipes and promotions, please visit www.delmontefresh.com, or keep up with the brand on Instagram or YouTube @delmontefresh.

ABOUT DEL MONTE FRESH PRODUCE N.A., INC.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte® brand (as well as other brands), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Del Monte Fresh N.A., Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.