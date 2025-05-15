New Jersey Department of Agriculture Highlights Jersey Fresh Season

Visit to Cumberland County farm includes packing asparagus at peak of harvest



LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – New Jersey Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Joe Atchison highlighted the Jersey Fresh season by harvesting asparagus at Sheppard Farms and viewing the electronic packing of asparagus at Eastern Fresh Growers to emphasize that locally grown produce and other farm products are now appearing in farmers markets and stores around the state.

“The season is off to a great start as our early crops, such as asparagus, are available now,” Assistant Secretary Atchison said. “We are anticipating a great season for our farmers and all who produce Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables. Jersey Fresh has been part of our state’s agricultural fabric for more than 40 years. Consumers know the Jersey Fresh label means they are purchasing locally grown products picked at the peak of freshness. This also supports the local economy and allows our farmers to continue to grow the best produce year after year.”

New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the production of several crops. According to the latest United States Department of Agriculture Census, New Jersey was the No. 4 state in the U.S. in acres of asparagus harvested at 1,970. The value for vegetable production for New Jersey in 2024 was nearly $225 million, up almost $16 million from 2023. Other crops with an early harvest that are becoming available daily include kale, lettuce, radishes, spinach, strawberries, and beets.

“The asparagus season is off to a good start for us, and we expect to have a great season with our other crops as well,” said Eastern Fresh President Tom Sheppard. “The family tradition remains strong and is an integral part of our growing and packing operation here in Cumberland County. With the commitment of younger members of our family, and with the advancements we have made, we hope to continue the business here for generations to come.”

About Sheppard Farms

The Sheppard family has been growing fruits and vegetables in New Jersey since 1683. The family has been farming in its current location in Cedarville since 1888. Today, Sheppard Farms, under the leadership of Tom Sheppard, is 1,000 acres and during the peak of the season employs about 160 workers. Those workers include Tom’s son Alex, Erwin’s son Brandon as well as Fran Hancock, the husband of the Shepherds’ niece. They each play prominent roles in the business.

Sheppard Farms has planted approximately 250 acres of sweet corn, 200 acres of cucumbers, 160 acres of bell peppers, 150 acres of asparagus, and 30 acres of green squash for the 2025 season. Additionally, Sheppard Farms has 200 acres of certified Organic produce within its family of operations.

About Eastern Fresh Growers

Eastern Fresh Growers is the post-harvest marketing end of Sheppard Farms and also offers its services to other local growers and fresh produce operations. Eastern Fresh was incorporated in 1984 and operates out of an approximately 100,000 square-foot multi-functional facility with multiple packing areas, dedicated breakrooms, and a full assortment of precooling capabilities. The packing area is temperature-controlled, and the product and employee flow is optimized for food safety. Eastern Fresh is currently in the process of installing a ground-mounted solar field to power the needs of the facility. The goal is to have that system online and active within the 2025 season.

Consumers can find what Jersey Fresh produce is in season and where it is being sold by going to FindJerseyFresh.com.

