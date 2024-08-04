New No-Touch Packaging for Organic Ginger

An innovative packaging for fresh organic ginger benefitting both retailers and consumers is now available from Frunature LLC in Pompano Beach, FL. The fresh organic ginger “Pillow Pack” protects the product from damage and also addresses food safety and sanitation concerns of consumers. “Since the pandemic we have seen a huge change in consumption and interest in the benefits of fresh organic ginger,” says Peter A. Warren, U.S. Sales Representative for Frunature. “Yet, most ginger is displayed loosely meaning significant consumer handling which leads to damage, breakage and higher shrink.”

In a post-Covid world, shoppers are also increasingly concerned about sanitation continues Warren. “Consumers are more aware of the sanitation and quality aspects of other shoppers touching product,” he says. “We’re seeing a trend toward more packaged items in produce since consumers feel it is safer and want a no-touch product. It’s also more convenient as well.”

The package was developed to serve multiple needs. “We developed this packaging based on the needs of the ginger, the needs of the consumer and the needs of the retailer,” says Aldo Ramirez, Owner and Managing Director of Frunature and Owner of its sister company Peruvian grower/exporter Nativa Organics SAC. “We wanted something that would look good, be planet friendly, be consumer friendly, and retailer useful, but most importantly be really good for the ginger.”

Ramirez started Frunature LLC in 2019 to make it easier for U.S. clients to do business with Nativa. He brought on Peter Warren to help move the company forward in marketing and sales. “Peter’s passion for the industry and his knowledge of packaging and distribution make him the perfect candidate to represent Nativa Organics in the U.S.,” says Ramirez. “We are very pleased to have him working with our team.”

Frunature recently presented the Pillow Pack at the Organic Produce Summit in Monterrey and received outstanding response from the industry. “It was the most innovative new product at the show,” says Ramirez. “It is a sustainable packaging option, made from a paper/plastic combination. It’s the most eco friendly composition we could find. The package is designed for ideal quality control as well with micro perforations to help avoid too much condensation, allowing the product to stay fresh in the refrigerator or out.”

The packaging also presents a unique merchandising opportunity. “There is plenty of marketing space on the package that can be used to call attention to attributes, nutrition, recipes or other crucial merchandising information,” says Warren. “It should also be more attractive for retailers to position in their produce departments, especially in light of other earthy-style attractive packaging in produce and particularly organics.”

The new packaging is currently in use on fresh organic ginger from Peru, packed at origin in various sizes depending on customer request. “We will also be offering turmeric from Peru in the next few months in this same type packaging and we are looking at a garlic format as well,” says Warren. “For foodservice, we have a presentation called Air Pack which is a recyclable RPC-like plastic box with impeccable ventilation. An added benefit to Air Pack is the end user can repurpose the case for other things. We envision chefs will love to utilize these white crates for storage.”

Frunature LLC is a U.S.-based company specialized in the sale of ginger and garlic of the highest quality brought from Peru, supplied by its sister company, Nativa Organics. Founded in 2016, Nativa Organics is dedicated to the production and export of organic superfoods. Nativa manages its own production as well as that of external producers who grow for Nativa. The company also houses facilities for washing, drying, processing, packaging and storing fresh ginger and ships to customers worldwide. Frunature is in charge of distribution and sales to meet the needs of its North American customers and provides Nativa with a solid presence in the U.S. Additionally, the company is developing advanced technology for ginger handling and drying, continually improving its processes to better serve customers.

For more information on Pillow Pack or Air Pack, contact Peter Warren, Tel: 954-256-4720, Em: paw@frunature.com, frunature.com.